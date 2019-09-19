Women make this big mistake when it comes to life insurance

Moms may want to reevaluate their worth in the household. While the majority of fathers (78%) and mothers (79%) say their own death would have a "substantial" impact on their family's quality of life, women cite a lower amount of life insurance needed for the family if they were to pass away, according to new research from Haven Life. "Men are much more likely to be the primary earner, and there are some antiquated viewpoints that life insurance is only needed for the primary earner in the family," said Brittney Burgett, a spokeswoman for Haven Life, an online provider of term life insurance.

Robert Daly | Caiaimage | Getty Images