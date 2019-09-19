Women make this big mistake when it comes to life insurance

As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.Delivering Alpharead more
Investor Jim Chanos is betting against GrubHub, and said the food delivery company makes almost nothing per order.Delivering Alpharead more
"We sell the most mission-critical identity security to the largest global enterprises around the world," says Ping Identity CEO Andre Durand.Marketsread more
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman on Thursday said he believes that the Federal Reserve is "screwing the savers."Delivering Alpharead more
More than half of the patients have been younger than 25 and 16% are younger than 18, CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat said.Health and Scienceread more
Microsoft has new services that can provide gaming revenue on top of console sales.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and his longtime accounting firm Mazars.Politicsread more
Trian Partners co-founder and CEO Nelson Peltz explained to CNBC on Thursday the backstory to his firm's position in struggling General Electric.Delivering Alpharead more
Moms may want to reevaluate their worth in the household.
While the majority of fathers (78%) and mothers (79%) say their own death would have a "substantial" impact on their family's quality of life, women cite a lower amount of life insurance needed for the family if they were to pass away, according to new research from Haven Life.
"Men are much more likely to be the primary earner, and there are some antiquated viewpoints that life insurance is only needed for the primary earner in the family," said Brittney Burgett, a spokeswoman for Haven Life, an online provider of term life insurance.
The research was based on a survey of of 385 respondents in a targeted population: married or in a lifelong domestic partnership, with a child (or children) under age 18 living at home, and in the age range of 18 to 55.
Of the men surveyed, 79% said they had life insurance, compared with 67% of women. In that group, the amount of coverage through individual policies averaged $423,000 for men and $231,000 for women (a difference of $192,000).
The same disparity existed among respondents without life insurance: The amount that men said they'd buy for themselves averaged $355,000. For women, the average was less than half — $175,000.
"Don't undervalue how much life insurance a parent needs by basing it solely on income," Burgett said. "A stay-at-home parent might have no income, but if something happened to them, someone else would have to step in to handle child care and the other tasks that the parent did."
Some household roles tend to be more evenly divided between men and women, including pet care, managing finances and care of elderly family members, according to the survey.
However, others are less evenly split, such as child care and housekeeping (see chart). Either way, if something happens to the parent who handles those roles, the surviving parent would need a way to cover them.
For instance, the cost of center-based care for an infant ranges from about $5,000 annually in Mississippi to north of $23,000 in Washington, D.C., according to a 2018 report from Child Care Aware of America.
Overall, if a stay-at-home parent were paid for the work they do, they'd earn an annual salary of more than $162,000, according to Salary.com.
The survey also showed that a higher share of men (about 19%) than women (8.5%) think stay-at-home moms do not need life insurance.
"Both parents should have their own policies with the other parent listed as the beneficiary," Burgett said. "If you're not sure where to start, consider both of you getting an equal amount of coverage."
The younger and healthier you are, the less expensive term life insurance tends to be. For example, for a 20-year policy with $250,000 in coverage, a 30-year-old woman pays an average of $135 a year, according to NerdWallet. A 30-year-old man would pay $152 annually. By age 40, those amounts jump to $182 annually for women and $212 for men.
— CNBC's Nate Rattner contributed to this report.
More from Personal Finance:
20 US cities with the biggest entertainment bang for your buck
Don't expect Mom and Dad to clue you in on your inheritance
How to pick a travel rewards credit card — if you should at all