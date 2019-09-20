As Dress Barn and Chico's shutter stores, here's where women are shopping instead

A woman in her 50s or 60s looking to window-shop today might only come across empty storefronts instead.

Retailers that target the boomer and Gen X woman are shuttering stores at a staggering pace. Chico's said it will shut between 60 and 80 stores in fiscal 2019, and at least 250 over the next three years. Barneys New York filed for bankruptcy in August, and said it only plans to run five of its more than 10 namesake stores. J.C. Penney plans to close 18 department stores in 2019 and has hinted that there will be additional closures in 2020 and beyond. And Ascena Retail Group will be shutting down all 650 Dressbarn stores, the company said this year.

With the shuttering of so many mainstays that have targeted the boomer and Gen X woman, where is she turning to shop instead?

"That's a question a lot of these companies are trying to answer themselves," said Janine Stichter, an analyst at Jefferies. "There's been a major share shift out of specialty and department stores. In general for that consumer, there's been specific challenges for that segment that Dress Barn, J.Jill and Chico's all target."

But even for analysts, conclusions seem to be mixed.

According to Stichter, older women are spending less on apparel.

"For her, it's more of a discretionary purchase that they need to feel compelled to buy. With younger consumers, they have a more regular calendar of social events that act as a catalyst," she said.

But Maria Rugolo, an analyst at The NPD Group, said boomers are actually spending more — just in different categories. Apparel dollar sales are up 4% for female boomers, according to NPD Group. It's slipped slightly for Gen X, declining 1%. Meanwhile, sales at off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom Rack and mass-merchants like Walmart and Target have grown double digits.