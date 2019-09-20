European markets seen lower as investors monitor US-China trade talks

European stocks are set to open lower Friday morning, amid caution about the possibility of the world's two largest economies de-escalating their long-running trade war.

The FTSE 100 is set to open 41 points lower at 7,315, the CAC is expected to open down around 13 points at 5,646, while the DAX is poised to start 27 points lower at 12,430, according to IG.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments after deputy trade negotiators from the U.S. and China resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in almost two months.

The South China Morning Post reported Thursday that known China hawk and Trump advisor Michael Pillsbury warned the U.S. is ready to escalate the trade war if a deal isn't struck soon, citing an interview in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Hu Xijin — editor-in-chief of Chinese state media Global Times — tweeted overnight that China is "not as anxious to reach a deal as the U.S. side thought."

Those developments come as the U.S. and China are expected to hold high-level trade negotiations over the coming weeks.

Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.