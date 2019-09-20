Fed's Rosengren says the US has survived the trade war and doesn't need rate cuts

The U.S. economy has weathered the global slowdown and the tariff war with China and doesn't need lower interest rates, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Friday.

Rosengren was one of two central bank officials to vote against Wednesday's quarter-point rate reduction, and explained in a speech to the Stern School of Business at New York University that lower rates could do more harm than good now.

"One potential cost of increased accommodation is that very low rates can encourage households and firms to take excessive risks," he said in prepared remarks. "This could show up in the form of increased household and firm leverage, with prices for risky assets reaching levels that may not be sustainable over time."

In addition to household risks, Rosengren also cited the dangers low rates pose to industries like office sub-letters. He does not mention any companies by name, but the model is employed by WeWork, whose controversial initial public offering has yet to launch amid a series of concerns.

Cutting rates "is unusual in what appears to be a fairly robust economy," he added, citing the 2% or so growth pace and unemployment at a 50-year low. "Typically the federal funds rate is pushed below the level policymakers expect it to be in the long run only during economic downturns."

Risky asset prices such as stocks "already seem inflated" so rate cuts "have the potential to amplify a downturn, should it occur."