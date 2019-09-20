Lawmakers urge FDA to immediately pull Juul, other e-cigarettes from the market

Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.Autosread more
For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.Marketsread more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Walmart will stop selling e-cigarettes amid "regulatory complexity" and "uncertainty" around the products, the retailer said in a memo Friday.Health and Scienceread more
Legal experts say that California, which has pledged to sue, has a strong case that the administration's move is unlawful.Politicsread more
A group of 23 states on Friday sued to undo the Trump administration's determination that federal law bars California from setting stiff tailpipe emission standards and...Transportationread more
U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have accused Iran of orchestrating devastating strikes on Saudi oil installations over the weekend.Politicsread more
Rosengren was one of two central bank officials to vote against Wednesday's quarter-point rate reduction, and explained in a speech to the Stern School of Business at New York...Economyread more
Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."Politicsread more
Apple's iPhone 11 ships with a slow charger in the box, but it supports fast charging. So buy this cable and charger to get a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.Technologyread more
The process will involve three 14-day operations involving $30 billion as well as continued overnight operations of at least $75 billion each.The Fedread more
A bipartisan group of senators is urging acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Ned Sharpless to immediately pull most e-cigarettes off the market, including market leader Juul.
Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent Sharpless a letter Friday pushing the FDA to remove all pod- and cartridge-based e-cigarettes until the agency can review their safety. The Trump administration last week announced it was preparing to remove flavored e-cigarettes until the FDA reviews them amid a surge in teen vaping.
Under the review process, companies will need to prove the products offer a "net public health benefit."
"The FDA should apply this standard to all e-cigarettes through a pre-market review process, and, given the unique popularity and threat posed to children, the same reasonable restrictions and presumption of public health impact that are being imposed upon flavored products, should immediately be imposed upon cartridge-based e-cigarettes," they wrote.
The senators are turning up the pressure on the agency amid an outbreak of a deadly lung disease linked to vaping that has sickened at least 530 people and killed eight. Health officials have not identified one brand or substance as the cause. Most patients reported vaping THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high.
"While no one substance or chemical has been conclusively linked to all the illnesses, it does appear that a significant number of young people are tampering with e-cigarette devices to vape products other than, or in addition to, nicotine," the senators wrote.
At a meeting with Durbin and other senators last week, Sharpless picked up the Juul device Durbin carries around and told lawmakers that when people finish a Juul pod, they can refill it with THC, according to a Durbin aide who attended the meeting.
Lawmakers at the meeting were alarmed to learn the FDA does not have any rules in place to prevent e-cigarettes from being adulterated. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Merkley introduced a bill Thursday that would specify design standards to ensure the devices are tamper-proof, among other measures.
The FDA was slated to start reviewing e-cigarettes last summer. In 2017, former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb postponed the deadline to 2022, prompting scorn from public health groups and some lawmakers.
The agency will start taking applications in May following a court ruling this summer that determined the FDA had shirked its legal responsibility to regulate e-cigarettes. The FDA on Friday published a proposed rule setting the application requirements.
"The proliferation of cartridge-based e-cigarettes — and their ever-increasing popularity with children — is primarily due to the FDA's years-long refusal to regulate any e-cigarette devices or impose common-sense design standards preventing against adulteration, despite having the authority to do so," the senators wrote in their letter.