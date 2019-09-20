Saudi Aramco reveals attack damage at oil production plants

Repair work is underway at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities after predawn attacks on Saturday forced the kingdom to shut down half its total oil production.

The strikes targeted Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities, sparking concern about global oil supply stability which sent crude prices soaring by double digits.

Abqaiq, located in the kingdom's oil-rich eastern province, is the world's largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant with a processing capacity of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd). Khurais, which lies about 110 miles southwest of Abqaiq, has capacity to pump around 1.5 million bpd.

In a tour run by the state-owned oil company, reporters were shown the damage at Aramco's facilities and the rebuilding work taking place. A company executive conducting the tour told CNBC's Hadley Gamble that 200 people were inside the Khurais facility when the sudden attack targeted four separate locations at the production plants.

The officials added that by the time the staff at the Khurais facility had attempted to put the fires out from the first wave of attacks, more strikes had targeted the plant.