'There's too much pressure on monetary policy,' says Philippine central bank governor

There's been "too much pressure" on central banks to lift economic growth through monetary policy, according to the Philippine central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno.

Global growth prospects have dampened amid a trade war between the U.S. and China that looks likely to drag on for years. But the responsibility to boost economic activity during such times is not the central bank's alone, Diokno said Friday.

"There's too much pressure on monetary policy," he told CNBC's Oriel Morrison at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore. "Monetary policy is not the only game in town. So each government should look at all the aspects like fiscal policies, what can they do at the moment, look at some structural reforms they can do."

Several government leaders have turned up the pressure on their respective central banks to support the economy, including by appointing governors deemed to favor easier monetary policies. U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates quick enough.

Central banks around the world eased monetary policies following the global financial crisis, with some sending their interest rates into negative territory. Policymakers have just started to move rates back to pre-crisis levels before they decided to cut interest rates again in recent months.