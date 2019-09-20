Sterling falls as traders monitor new Brexit developments

"The president is right to make this the center point of the rising and sustained trade conflict," says Sen. Chris Coons.Politicsread more
"We're gonna take this meeting by meeting. We're not on a preset course," Clarida told CNBC's Sara Eisen during an interview Friday on "Squawk on the Street."The Fedread more
More than 400 Chinese products will be temporarily exempted from tariffs that President Donald Trump's administration imposed last year.China Economyread more
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election," he told MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "And it's clearly not my time. So I'm going to end my presidential campaign."2020 Electionsread more
The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are making progress on their labor contract talks, however there remain "many" outstanding issues, according to a union leader...Autosread more
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been given more than one opportunity over the past two weeks to clarify her response to a key question about her...Politicsread more
Apple will get a taste of whether upgraded features on the new iPhone 11 are enough to lure shoppers to retail stores around the world as the new smartphones officially hit...Technologyread more
James Bullard said he dissented on this week's Fed decision to lower rates by a quarter percentage point because he didn't think the cut was big enough.The Fedread more
Joshua Harris, Apollo Global Management's co-founder, has a message for private equity's naysayers in Washington.Delivering Alpharead more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Two sites were hit Saturday — the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities — which took out 5.7 million barrels per day of oil production.World Politicsread more
The pound fell on Friday afternoon as a series of different Brexit developments encouraged traders to press sell on the British currency.
Sterling started the session trading at 1.252 versus the U.S. dollar. It then rose to $1.2573 by midday London but sank to around $1.2471 just two hours afterwards.
The afternoon dip was fueled by a Financial Times report which suggested a continued stalemate over the Irish border situation. The "Irish backstop" has been a major sticking point in negotiations between the British government and the European Union.
The FT report said that U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson has told his colleagues that he doesn't expect to reach a full "legally operable" deal covering the border issue at a crucial EU leaders meeting on October 17-18.
This came as Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay was striking an optimistic tone shortly after meeting with the EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier.
"There is a shared desire reflected in the meeting today to secure a deal," Barclay told reporters, according to Reuters.
"There is a clear message from (European Commission) President Juncker and from the prime minister that a deal is doable," he said.
That failed to impress Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Coveney, who told the BBC on Friday that he rejected any suggestion that preventing a hard Irish border could be sorted at a later date.
"We have a commitment from the British government over and over and over again — in writing and verbally — that they would work with us to put the issue and the anxiety around the Irish border question to rest now," Mr Coveney said.
Sterling had risen in the previous session after EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he is confident a Brexit deal will get passed before the deadline.
"I think we can have a deal," Juncker said in an interview with Sky News. "I am doing everything to have a deal because I don't like the idea of a no-deal because I think this would have catastrophic consequences for at least one year."
The current Brexit deadline is still October 31 but the British Parliament has passed a law that forces Johnson to ask for another delay from the EU should he fail to pass a deal.
—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this article.