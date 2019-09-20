Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Texas Instruments, Beyond Meat, Alphabet & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments raised its quarterly dividend by 17%. The chipmaker will now pay 90 cents per share, up from the prior 77 cents a share, with the next dividend payable November 18 to stockholders of record on October 31.

Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat hired Sanjay Shah as the meat-alternative maker's chief operating officer. Shah had previously been senior vice president of Tesla's solar business.

Alphabet – Alphabet's Google unit will invest $3.3 billion over the next two years to expand its European data centers.

Royal Bank of Scotland – RBS has named Alison Rose as its new Chief Executive Officer. She is the first woman to hold the top spot at a major British lender.

Xilinx – Xilinx Chief Financial Officer Lorenzo Flores is leaving the chipmaker, which has started a search for a replacement. Flores will depart after the company reports quarterly earnings on October 23.

Steelcase – Steelcase reported quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The office furniture maker's revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. CEO James Keane called the quarter one of the company's strongest in the past 20 years.

Etsy – Etsy was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital Markets, which thinks three recently announced initiatives will have a positive impact on the online crafts marketplace operator's performance.

Roku – Roku was rated "sell" in new coverage at Pivotal Research, which points to increasing competition in the streaming device business which will likely drive the cost of such devices to zero.

Molson Coors – The beer brewer was rated "buy" in new coverage at MKM Partners, which notes the effectiveness of a new Coors Light ad campaign.

J.C Penney — The retailer is preparing for debt restructuring talks ahead of the holiday shopping season, according to a Bloomberg report. Sources said filing for bankruptcy protection is not a focus of the anticipated talks.

General Motors – The United Auto Workers union issued a statement saying progress has been made in contract talks between the automaker and the union, but that many issues remain unresolved. A strike by workers began earlier this week.

Wayfair – Berenberg rates the online home goods retailer as a "sell" in new coverage, saying Wayfair's first-mover advantages are being eroded by intensifying competition.