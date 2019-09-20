US prosecutors charge ex-UAW official with conspiracy in widening union corruption probe

Chinese trade negotiators suddenly canceled a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.Marketsread more
Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."Politicsread more
For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.Marketsread more
Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.Autosread more
"I really want to encourage competition because I think competition creates innovation, and when you create innovation everyone wins," Humana CEO Bruce Broussard says.Health and Scienceread more
The former top aide of retired United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton, a former member of the GM's board, was charged Friday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and...Autosread more
Stocks fell to their lows of the day on Friday on news that Chinese trade officials are cutting short their visit to the U.S.US Marketsread more
The wearables company has retained advisors to consider exploring a sale of the business.Technologyread more
Roku shares have more than quadrupled this year, but the stock has had some rocky days of late as more players jump into streaming.Technologyread more
Walmart is the latest to pull back from the industry. Federal regulators said they will soon ban flavored e-cigarettes, while some nations have outlawed the products...Health and Scienceread more
Legal experts say that California, which has pledged to sue, has a strong case that the administration's move is unlawful.Politicsread more
DETROIT – The former top aide of retired United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton, a former member of the General Motors board of directors, was charged Friday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
Jeff Pietrzyk, who retired from the union in 2014, is the eleventh person to be charged in a widening federal probe that has led to the convictions of nine others and the arrest of a current member of the union's top governing board.
Prosecutors accuse Pietrzyk of conspiring with other union leaders to receive millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks from vendors that made hats, shirts and other merchandise for the union, internally known as "trinkets and trash"
Pietrzyk was charged in a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected.
The charges against Pietrzyk come two weeks after Michael Grimes, one of his alleged co-conspirators, pleaded guilty to receiving at least $1.5 million in kickbacks from union vendors and a week after the arrest of UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson, who was charged with embezzling union funds and other criminal charges.
The charges against Pietrzyk are anticipated to add to what were already expected to be contentious contract negotiations between the union and the Big Three Detroit automakers.