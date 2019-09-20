If you hit the $211 million Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you'll pay in taxes

Before you start counting all the ways you'd use the $211 million Mega Millions jackpot if you're lucky enough to win, remember that a hefty chunk of the bonanza goes to Uncle Sam.

The game's top prize has been climbing since late July, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire matched all six numbers to win $168 million. And while the odds are stacked against players hitting the jackpot — your chance is about 1 in 302 million — the IRS is always a guaranteed eventual winner.

Whether you take the prize as an annuity spread out over three decades or as an immediate, reduced lump sum, 24% is withheld for federal taxes. However, the top marginal tax rate of 37% means owing a lot more to the IRS at tax time. State taxes typically are due, as well.

For Friday night's drawing, the cash option — which most winners go with — is $143.3 million. The 24% federal tax withholding would reduce that amount by $34.4 million.