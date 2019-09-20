YouTube CEO apologizes for 'frustration and hurt' over verification changes

Skip Navigation
Chinese trade negotiators cancel US farm visit, cut trip short

Chinese trade negotiators suddenly canceled a visit to meet U.S. farmers after they wrapped up trade talks in Washington this week.

Marketsread more

Trump says he doesn't need a trade deal with China before the...

President Trump also said he is "not looking for a partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."

Politicsread more

China delegation's sudden departure highlights trade tensions

Progress on trade talks will determine how far market will move above new highs.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Goldman Sachs says the market is about to get wild in October

For investors taking a breather from the chaos in August, buckle up as the market is about go crazy again, Goldman Sachs warned.

Marketsread more

Patriots release Antonio Brown after rape allegations

The Patriots released Antonio Brown only 11 days after signing the wide receiver.

Sportsread more

Trump urged Ukraine president eight times during call to...

The Wall Street Journal's report came as a top Ukraine official said President Donald Trump "is looking" for Ukraine officials to investigate business dealings of Biden's son...

Politicsread more

Colt will stop making AR-15s for civilian sale, but people will...

Gun maker Colt announced Thursday that it will halt its production of AR-15 rifles for civilian sales, but the news might not be as exciting for gun control advocates as it...

Guns and Weaponsread more

'Hit them where it hurts': Several 2020 Democrats want a carbon...

As thousands of people across the world participate in the Global Climate Strike, several Democratic presidential candidates have shared how they will take aggressive action...

Scienceread more

Bipartisan support for free trade is a casualty in the 2020 White...

With "tariff man" President Trump waging a tariff war and Democratic candidates pushing against big international deals, free trade has become politically homeless, writes...

2020 Electionsread more

Thousands more workers furloughed as GM and suppliers idle plants...

Canadian trade union Unifor said roughly 4,500 of its members have been temporarily laid off because of the GM strike so far.

Autosread more

Facebook suspended thousands of apps after Cambridge Analytica...

Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March 2018, Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps stemming from an investigation into its developer ecosystem.

Technologyread more

Uber sues New York City over 'cruising cap' limit for drivers

Uber Technologies Inc sued New York City on Friday over a new rule limiting how much time its drivers can spend in their vehicles.

Transportationread more
Tech

YouTube CEO apologizes for 'frustration and hurt' over verification changes

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized for changes to YouTuber verification that were announced on Thursday.
  • Content creators were enraged and confused after some received emails suggesting they would lose t heir verification status on YouTube.
  • Wojcicki said YouTube "missed the mark" and that it will have new updates soon.
Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube.
CNBC

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized on Friday for changes the company announced on Thursday, which affected how the company would verify YouTubers beginning in Oct.

"To our creators & users – I'm sorry for the frustration & hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification," Wojcicki said on Twitter. "While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we're working to address your concerns & we'll have more updates soon."

YouTube creators expressed outrage and confusion on Thursday as the Google-owned company notified some of them that their channels were going to lose verification status. In particular, YouTube said it would verify only channels where there was a significant risk of confusion -- for instance, musicians or media brands -- instead of basing verification only on popularity. Contrary to what some are saying, no channels have been unverified yet, and owners who received a warning email can appeal the decision.

Still, the anger reflected a growing mistrust of YouTube among content creators on the platform who have felt the company doesn't listen to them.

According to The Verge, some YouTubers said verification helps their videos appear more prominently when people search for content. Without that verification, creators felt that their videos might not be as easily found as those from creators who are verified.

YouTube has endured several conflicts with creators this year, with some complaining about harassment and hate speech, and others arguing that the platform's rules about removing advertisements — a process called "demonetization" — are random and poorly explained. Creators counts on ads as their main source of revenue.

CNBC's Matt Rosoff contributed to this report.

VIDEO5:4905:49
FTC consumer protection director on YouTube's $170M kids' privacy fine
Closing Bell

