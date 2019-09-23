Holiday spending expected to rise 5%, but don't expect bigger crowds at the mall—here's why

SoftBank wants to push Neumann out of the CEO role ahead of the IPO.Technologyread more
The next three weeks are among the rockiest, on a historical basis, of the entire calendar.Trading Nationread more
An annual survey by Piper Jaffray finds iPhone that users willing to upgrade to newly released models declined from last year.Technologyread more
The UK's Civil Aviation Authority said Thomas Cook had now ceased trading and the regulator would work with the government to bring the more than 150,000 British customers...Europe Marketsread more
New York Fed President John Williams said Monday that the central bank acted quickly during last week's jolt to overnight lending markets and that the issue appears resolved...The Fedread more
The U.S. manufacturing sector recovered in September with activity growth hitting a five-month high, according to IHS Markit.Marketsread more
For incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the U.S.-China trade war is the biggest threat to the global economy.Marketsread more
Samsung said on Monday it will launch the Galaxy Fold in the US on Sept. 27. The launch was delayed from April after reviewers found it broke easily. Samsung says it has fixed...Technologyread more
The holidays are a critical time for many brands, accounting for as much as 30% of a retailers annual sales. Heading into the gift-giving season, shoppers are expected to...Retailread more
Microsoft is looking for a new way to grab business from retailers as they fend off Amazon.Technologyread more
Banks have historically used armies of mortgage brokers to gather income and asset documents from prospective borrowers.Financeread more
It may only be September, but the December holiday shopping rush is just around the corner.
Around 50% of consumers have already started looking for items on their friends' and family's wish lists, according to a new survey from The Harris Poll and OpenX, an ad exchange network, that polled 2,000 shoppers.
The holidays are a critical time for many brands: Sales during this time of year can make up 30% of a retailer's annual revenue. Heading into the gift-giving season, shoppers are expected to spend 5% more this year than they did last year, according to the survey.
"What we found should be encouraging to retail marketers trying to drive action this holiday season," said Tim Cadogan, chairman and chief executive officer for OpenX. "Consumers are optimistic about the future of the economy and their optimism will fuel increased spending."
However, while consumers plan to spend more this year, they also plan to spend their money differently than last year. Cadogan's team expects 53% of all holiday shopping to be done digitally.
In fact, around 20% of purchases are expected to happen on mobile devices, driven predominantly by millennial shoppers.
With more than half of holiday shoppers reporting that they spend more than three hours a day on their mobile devices, it's no wonder their shopping habits are shifting. One-click ordering and mobile-friendly retail sites and apps have made purchasing anything from dishes to swimsuits incredibly easy.
This growing shift could even impact how consumers purchase items on big shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
"On Black Friday, traditionally a day for brick-and-mortar, the number of consumers planning to shop online vs. in store is almost identical," the report said.