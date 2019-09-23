Standard Chartered CEO says Hong Kong protests won't affect its virtual bank ambitions

Protests in Hong Kong won't prevent Standard Chartered from pursuing its ambitions to launch a virtual bank in the city, CEO Bill Winters said on Monday.

The British multi-national, which has a significant presence in emerging markets, is part of a joint venture that was granted a license to operate a digital bank in the region earlier this year.

Speaking at an event in London, StanChart's boss said the protests "have had no effect" on its aim to debut an online lender.

"The protests are concerning for all sorts of reasons," Winters said. "But we've got a dedicated team, nobody's had any trouble getting into work in the morning."