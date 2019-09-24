We want China to 'wake up' and open its economy even more, says European business group

A Chinese flag at the Broken Bridge that once connected the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province and the North Korean town of Sinuiju.

China's efforts to open up its economy have not been enough to improve foreign companies' access into the domestic market, according to a paper released on Tuesday by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.

One major hurdle that foreign firms operating in China face is the presence of Chinese state-owned enterprises, the paper said. Those firms, also known as SOEs, receive preferential treatment from the government such as priority to get financing — and that special treatment distorted competition in many industries, according to the report.

The situation has worsened in recent years with the Chinese government "pursuing SOE reform with Chinese characteristics," it added.

"Rather than cutting SOEs down to a manageable size, determining the industries that would be most appropriate for them to operate in and privatising the rest, the goal has been to make them 'stronger, better and bigger'," Joerg Wuttke, the chamber's president, wrote in the report.