Disney — on the verge of launching its streaming service — is the 'best name in media,' says Wells Fargo

A majority of ultra-wealthy expect a recession and are hunkering...

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.

Netflix is negative for the year now, and analysts are starting...

Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.

'Billionaires should not exist': Sanders tries to outdo Warren...

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

There's a theory retiring boomers cashing out will cause a market...

Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.

As store closures accelerate, Goldman Sachs says Amazon will reap...

The rate of store closures is accelerating, and this, along with faster shipping and strengthening consumer spending, is driving consumers to spend online.

Trump tells UN he will not accept a 'bad' trade deal with China

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump struck an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.

Jim Cramer says Netflix 'has become an open sore to this market'

The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.

Consumers should avoid e-cigarettes amid vaping illness outbreak,...

U.S. House lawmakers called an emergency hearing looking into a mysterious lung disease that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's UN speech

The 81-year-old Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on...

Computer analysis of CEO transcripts points to an economic...

The latest proof of a U.S. economic slowdown is in, and this time it came from a computer analysis.

Israel reportedly bans flavored vaping pods as it weighs total...

Israel's Ministry of Health says it is imposing an immediate ban on sales of flavored cartridges of oil used in the smoking devices.

Home price gains stop slowdown in July, according S&P...

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities.

Disney — on the verge of launching its streaming service — is the 'best name in media,' says Wells Fargo

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) before ringing the opening bell, November 27, 2017 in New York City.
Getty Images

Disney's entrance into video streaming sets it up to dominate the media industry, according to Wells Fargo.

The firm initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and a $173 price target. Wells Fargo also made Disney, which currently trades around $134 per share, a Top Pick.