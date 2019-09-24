Disney — on the verge of launching its streaming service — is the 'best name in media,' says Wells Fargo

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.Marketsread more
The rate of store closures is accelerating, and this, along with faster shipping and strengthening consumer spending, is driving consumers to spend online.Retailread more
Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump struck an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.Politicsread more
The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.Investingread more
U.S. House lawmakers called an emergency hearing looking into a mysterious lung disease that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.Health and Scienceread more
The 81-year-old Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on...Politicsread more
The latest proof of a U.S. economic slowdown is in, and this time it came from a computer analysis.Marketsread more
Israel's Ministry of Health says it is imposing an immediate ban on sales of flavored cartridges of oil used in the smoking devices.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Disney's entrance into video streaming sets it up to dominate the media industry, according to Wells Fargo.
The firm initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and a $173 price target. Wells Fargo also made Disney, which currently trades around $134 per share, a Top Pick.