Nicotine patch pioneer says vaping needs to come through the FDA 'front door' like we did

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
More than a dozen Democrats have come out for impeachment in the past week, after bombshell reports that President Trump had asked Ukraine's president to investigate former...Politicsread more
In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.Technologyread more
If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty, but it is unlikely to succeed.Market Insiderread more
Health care represents a $3.5 trillion sector for Amazon, which is looking at ways to bring in technology ranging from cloud computing to medical record technology. Amazon...Technologyread more
Film company founded by Trump nominee Michael Pack profited off deal with think tankPoliticsread more
The executive has been under pressure since WeWork released its pre-IPO S-1 filing amid concerns about its corporate governance and valuation.Technologyread more
This time, Trump can't even count on the lockstep Republican support that has protected him throughout his three years in the Oval Office, writes John Harwood.Politicsread more
One of Wall Street's top brokerages on Tuesday announced that its base case for President Donald Trump is impeachment.Marketsread more
Massachusetts on Tuesday imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, amid what officials called a national public health emergency that so far has been linked to...Health and Scienceread more
Fred Hassan, a longtime pharmaceutical executive turned health-care investor, tells e-cigarette makers to come through the regulatory "front door" if they want their products to be considered smoking cessation tools.
"My former company, Pharmacia, was the innovator in the nicotine gum and patch," said Hassan, who was Pharmacia CEO for six years starting in 1997. Pharmacia was bought by Pfizer in 2003.
If vaping is "truly helpful to quit smoking, they should be invited to do the research and then file their application with the FDA, and get a lawful approval," he argued on CNBC on Tuesday. "If it does good things like Nicorette Gum, let's do it."
Vaping companies often market their products as healthier alternatives to traditional cigarettes and as a way that adults can wean themselves off of the habit. Some research does back up those claims.
But with e-cigarette use becoming an epidemic among teens and a mysterious vaping-related lung disease spreading across the nation, health officials are increasing scrutiny of the industry.
While there's no question smoking regular combustible cigarettes is unhealthy, Hassan said that e-cigarette makers need to gather more data into the benefits to adult smokers looking to quit versus the societal impact of teen addiction.
Hassan told "Squawk Alley" that all e-cigarettes do now is give you a "powerful nicotine hit."
"What I am concerned about is the very fast move — through very powerful marketing tools, virtual viral marketing — to get younger people" hooked, he continued.
Federal regulators are also placing blame on marketing around vaping, saying it targeted kids with bright colors, young models, and flavored nicotine. The Food and Drug Administration is finalizing guidance to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes.
Companies might be able to reintroduce flavors at a later date, so long as they submit a formal application and receive approval from the FDA.
"I was hoping we would be seeing Gen Z be free of nicotine addition," Hassan said of the generation after the millennials born in the mid-1990s through the early-2000s. "It is disappointing we're seeing a problem these days."
Hassan — also former CEO of Schering-Plough, which bought by Merck in 2009 — is currently head of the Caret Group, a privately held health-care investment company that he founded in 2010.