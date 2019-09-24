Trump's tweets on the Fed and tariffs also are impacting gold prices

President Donald Trump's active Twitter feed reverberates across multiple topics, apparently including the price of gold.

Though he has basically never directly tweeted about the yellow metal, his indictments of the Federal Reserve as well as the ongoing updates about the U.S. tariff dispute with China and trade in general influence gold, either directly or indirectly, according to an analysis by RBC Capital Markets.

Trump's hectoring of the Fed has led to expectations of lower interest rates, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research study. Low rates generally lead to higher inflation, which historically has benefited gold.