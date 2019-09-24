UK's highest court says Boris Johnson's parliament suspension is unlawful

The highest court in the U.K. has determined that the government's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

Sterling jumped nearly 0.40% on the back of the decision to trade at $1.2478.

The President of the Supreme Court, Brenda Hale, said Tuesday the suspension of parliament was not a normal suspension and that it had taken place in exceptional circumstances. She said no justification for the government taking such extreme action – to suspend parliament for five weeks - had been put forward.

Hale said that the decision by Johnson's government to advise the Queen to prorogue parliament (the monarch approves prorogation following advice from the prime minister) was unlawful "because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Reuters reported.

Hale said the judges decision was unanimous.

The judges ruled that the suspension of parliament is void but that it was for parliament to decide what to do next. The court said Boris Johnson's lawyer had told the court that the prime minister would comply with the judgment.

John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons (the lower house of parliament) welcomed the decision and said parliament must convene without delay, Reuters reported.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, said the decision showed that the prime minister had acted wrongly and that he had shown a "contempt for democracy and abuse of power." He said Johnson should consider his position. He also called for parliament to be immediately recalled.

The Supreme Court's 11 judges, or justices, were tasked with ruling on whether the government acted lawfully in suspending Parliament (a process known formally as "prorogation") following a legal challenge brought by opposition lawmakers.