Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

WeWork's new co-CEOs have experience at tech giants like Amazon...

In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

SEC charges Comscore with fraud scheme to overstate revenue

Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...

Target website, mobile app experienced temporary outage Tuesday...

The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.

Nike hits all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top...

Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...

Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in restructuring as scrutiny...

The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market...

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door including impeachment talk, new home sales and Fed speakers.

Markets

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 142 points

The Dow dropped 142.22 points, or 0.5% to 26,807.77 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 slid 0.8% to 2966.60. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to 7993.63. Tuesday marked the worst day for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a month.

Trump impeachment fears

Stocks fell because of the uncertainty created by news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Pelosi's announcement comes after Trump held a call earlier this year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly pressured him to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's family. Stocks have surged since Trump was elected as his administration implemented business-friendly policies, such as lower corporate taxes. However, investors worry the political turmoil surrounding impeachment proceedings could weigh on an already fragile economy. Tough talk on U.S.-China trade from Trump also hit stocks. Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly that he would not accept a "bad deal" from China in upcoming negotiations.

Netflix, big banks drop

Netflix was among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500, dropping about 4.3% amid worries over the company's upcoming quarterly results. Research firm Pivotal Research slashed its price target on the stock all the way to $350 per share from $515, citing increased streaming competition. Bank shares also fell broadly on concerns about the slowing economy. Citigroup and Bank of America both dropped about 2% while J.P. Morgan Chase slid over 1.3%.

What happens next

Wall Street will keep its eyes glued on Washington for any more clues on Trump's impeachment inquiry. Investors will also pore through housing data in the form of weekly mortgage applications and monthly home sales. Read more about Wednesday here.

