The Fed will be growing its balance sheet again, but don't call it 'QE4'

In the days, weeks, months and probably years ahead, the Federal Reserve will be conducting operations that look and sound a lot like what it did to pull the economy out of the financial crisis. However, the process this time around will be different in the details. Where the Fed under the quantitative easing of a decade ago was buying assets to pull the economy out of the Great Recession, this time it will be looking to meet demand for cash as it tries to calibrate the proper level of reserves that banks need.

It's an important distinction as markets recover from a recent liquidity crunch that was reminiscent of those dark days more than a decade ago. Last week, overnight repurchase, or repo, markets froze up and sent short-term yields soaring, a move that included the benchmark funds rate trading out of the range that the Fed's trading desk targets. The Fed is in the process now of conducting overnight repurchase, or repo, operations to make sure that funding for overnight loans stays constant and the funds rate trades within its targeted range of 1.75%-2%. In announcing the program, officials noted that the last time such a process happened was 11 years ago, amid the dark days of the crisis when liquidity dried up and caused a panic on Wall Street. The similarity has not gone unnoticed. "Anytime you have anything juxtaposed to 2008, it tends to cause anxiety. What it did was suggest that the Fed doesn't have a handle on this," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "They weren't able to foresee this. That said, if they could come up with a facility for this, the issue will dissipate as a source of concern."

'Organic' balance sheet growth

That facility has involved a series of repos where the Fed provides cash for safe assets, like Treasurys and agency debt, that will continue through at least Oct. 14. There has been such demand for the daily offerings that the New York Fed announced Wednesday that it will up the amount of the offering to financial institutions. Beyond that, the Fed will be looking to further expand its asset purchase programs and grow the balance sheet in what Chairman Jerome Powell described last week as an "organic" process rather than QE4, or a fourth round of QE Regardless of how it's done, markets will be looking to see the Fed undo what became known as "quantitative tightening" as it contracted its asset holdings, and to become less restrictive in monetary policy beyond lower interest rates. "The balance sheet is incredibly important," Rick Rieder, global chief investment officer of fixed income at asset management giant BlackRock, said at last week's Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. "The Fed needs to let the balance sheet grow. [Powell] alluded to it and you saw it played out in spades [last] week." During the tightening process, the Fed allowed more than $600 billion of assets to roll off. Correspondingly, reserves fell to $1.47 trillion, the lowest since March 2011. Fed officials say they're continuing to try to gauge the amount of reserves banks need to function properly; Powell said the issue and the potential for balance sheet expansion likely will be taken up at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in late October. "They need to restore not just confidence," Krosby said. "Empirically, they need to restore the balance sheet to a level that keeps the equilibrium between supply and demand intact." Whether the Fed is up to the task and can determine the proper operating level without disturbing markets, and without indicating that this is just another round of QE.

Growth could hit $400 billion this year