Trump says he will release summary of his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

President Donald Trump offered Wednesday to release summaries of White House interactions with the Ukrainian government as his pressure on the nation to investigate the Biden family clouds his presidency.

The Trump administration earlier put out a summary of a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The memo showed the president urged his counterpart to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in cooperation with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

In rambling remarks to reporters as he wrapped up three days at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump repeatedly called his July conversation with Zelensky "innocent." He said he would release details of his first call with Zelensky, which took place in April after the Ukrainian president was elected, "if it's important to you."

"You can have it any time you need it, and also Mike Pence's conversations, which were, I think, one or two of them. They were perfect. They were all perfect," Trump said. It is unclear with whom in the Ukrainian government Pence spoke.

His comments come after Democratic furor over his push to get a foreign government to investigate one of his chief rivals for the presidency in 2020 led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce an impeachment inquiry into the president. They have called it an abuse of power by a president who has repeatedly overreached his authority. Trump could face only the fourth serious presidential impeachment inquiry in U.S. history.