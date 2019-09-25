Read: The full transcript of President Trump's call with Ukraine leader about Joe Biden

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.Politicsread more
The transcript of a controversial phone call in late July between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked his counterpart to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden was released Wednesday.
The release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she was launching an impeachment inquiry related to the phone call, and the Trump administration's stonewalling of releasing to Congress a complaint by an intelligence community whistleblower that is believed to be related to the call.
During the call, Trump references a purported probe by a Ukrainian prosecutor of a Ukraine natural gas company on whose board Hunter Biden had served.
"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, what Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said to Zelensky in the call.
Trump then said, "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me."
Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.