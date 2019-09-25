Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.Politicsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless and CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat are set to provide testimony on the public health risks of vaping in a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday.
The hearing, entitled "Sounding the Alarm: The Public Health Threats of E-Cigarettes," comes off the heels of multiple state-level bans on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and a spate of hundreds of vaping related illnesses reported to the CDC.
Juul CEO Kevin Burns, meanwile, stepped down Wednesday morning, to be replaced by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite. The tobacco giant owns a 35% stake in Juul, and Altria's shares are down nearly 18% this year.