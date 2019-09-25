Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

Skip Navigation
Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Street believes Trump is safe, but worries impeachment could...

Wall Street is instead worried what the impeachment inquiry could mean for Trump's trade agenda, including the USMCA and China talks.

Marketsread more

Summary of President Trump's call with Ukraine leader about Biden

The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing -- more than...

Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.

Technologyread more

EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports

The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.

Marketsread more

Jamie Dimon says US trade deal with China 'unlikely' before 2020...

Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.

Financeread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite...

A day before, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings on Trump.

Health and Scienceread more
Health and Science

Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

Ganesh Setty

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless and CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat are set to provide testimony on the public health risks of vaping in a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. 

The hearing, entitled "Sounding the Alarm: The Public Health Threats of E-Cigarettes," comes off the heels of multiple state-level bans on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and a spate of hundreds of vaping related illnesses reported to the CDC.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns, meanwile, stepped down Wednesday morning, to be replaced by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite. The tobacco giant owns a 35% stake in Juul, and Altria's shares are down nearly 18% this year.

