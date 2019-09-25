Apparent White House talking points on Trump's Ukraine call about Biden accidentally emailed to Democrats

President Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 25, 2019. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

Well, that's awkward. A detailed list of what appeared to be White House talking points about a controversial call by President Donald Trump with Ukraine's president was accidentally emailed to offices of Democratic members of Congress on Wednesday, according to NBC News. The talking points were sent from the federal department that handles communication with other government offices. Trump's Republican defenders used language echoing the talking points Wednesday after notes summarizing the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky were released.

The subject line of the email was "What You Need To Know | President Trump's Call with President Zelenskyy." Afterward, Democratic offices that had received the list of talking points from the Director of Government Communications received an email announcing a "RECALL" of the original email containing the messaging about the call. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked if the White House had created the talking points about the call. During that call, Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for president, and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump suggested, without evidence, that Joe Biden in 2016 had improperly thwarted a Ukrainian prosecutor's probe into a company in that nation whose board Hunter Biden served on. At the time of the call, Trump had blocked the release of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. That money since has been released.