Apparent White House talking points on Trump's Ukraine call about Biden accidentally emailed to Democrats

Well, that's awkward.
A detailed list of what appeared to be White House talking points about a controversial call by President Donald Trump with Ukraine's president was accidentally emailed to offices of Democratic members of Congress on Wednesday, according to NBC News.
The talking points were sent from the federal department that handles communication with other government offices. Trump's Republican defenders used language echoing the talking points Wednesday after notes summarizing the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky were released.
The subject line of the email was "What You Need To Know | President Trump's Call with President Zelenskyy."
Afterward, Democratic offices that had received the list of talking points from the Director of Government Communications received an email announcing a "RECALL" of the original email containing the messaging about the call.
The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked if the White House had created the talking points about the call.
During that call, Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently seeking the Democratic nomination for president, and his son, Hunter Biden.
Trump suggested, without evidence, that Joe Biden in 2016 had improperly thwarted a Ukrainian prosecutor's probe into a company in that nation whose board Hunter Biden served on.
At the time of the call, Trump had blocked the release of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. That money since has been released.
Democrats in the House have launched an impeachment inquiry in connection with the call, which many of them believe represented improper pressure by Trump to get a foreign country to take action against a political opponent who is seeking to unseat Trump.
The inquiry also was spurred by the Trump administration blocking Congress from being briefed on a whistleblower's complaint related to the call.
The first talking point in the email Wednesday addresses that issue:
Press reports have given currency to flat-out falsehoods about the call.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said on MSNBC that he and other members of Congress were invited to the White House on Wednesday morning to talk with Trump about about the notes on the call before they were released.
"The bottom line here is that in this transcript there is no quid pro quo, there is no improper leverage and the overall tone of this transcript is that it is mutual laudatory," Gaetz said.
Read the rest of the talking points here:
What the President actually talked about was entirely proper.
The real scandal here is that leaks about a second-hand account of the President's confidential telephone call with a foreign leader triggered a media frenzy of false accusations against the President and forced the President to release the transcript.
· The country has already been put through over two years of investigation by the special counsel into a phony Russian collusion story, six months of congressional investigations into the same issue, and now Democrats want to trigger a new round of investigations into fake accusations.
· This case just shows another example of the "Deep State," the media, and Democrats in Congress damaging our national security by leaking confidential information in an attempt to seek political gain.
Let's be clear, there was no quid pro quo for Ukraine to get US aid in exchange for looking into Biden or his son.
These are unique circumstances that require the transcript to be released if the American people are to know the truth.
This complaint was handled absolutely by the book and it was properly determined that no further action should be taken.
WATCH: Trump says he hopes Ukraine president and Putin can solve problems