Asia stocks set to open mixed amid trade hopes

Stocks in Asia were set to open mixed on Thursday amid hopes that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.
Futures pointed to a dip for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,970 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,900. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,020.15.
Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,702.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,710.20.
U.S. President Donald Trump said at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday that a deal between the U.S. and China could come sooner "than you think." The two largest economies of the world have attempted to find a deal to end their protracted trade dispute which has lasted for more than a year and rattled financial markets globally.
Trump also later said the U.S. and Japan had reached an initial trade agreement.
Meanwhile, Singapore's industrial production data for August is expected on Thursday, as investors watch for the impact of the trade war on the island nation's economy. Hong Kong trade data for August will also be out on Thursday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 162.94 points higher to 26,970.71. The S&P 500 ended its trading day 0.6% higher at 2,984.87 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% to close at 8,077.38.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.037 after jumping from levels below 98.7 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.69 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 107.5 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6752 after declining from levels around $0.68 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report