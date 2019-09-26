Asia stocks set to open mixed amid trade hopes

Stocks in Asia were set to open mixed on Thursday amid hopes that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.

Futures pointed to a dip for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,970 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,900. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,020.15.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,702.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,710.20.