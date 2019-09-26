China says it has bought a 'considerable' amount of US agriculture products

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
China said it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of trade talks in Washington.
Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said in a press conference Thursday the U.S. and China are maintaining "close communication" in preparation for the negotiation next month. He confirmed China has resumed its purchase of American farm goods and he said the tariffs on those orders will be exempted.
"China's stance has always been consistent and clear, hoping the U.S. side will meet China half-way," Gao said.
China made up $5.9 billion in U.S. farm product exports in 2018, according to the U.S. Census. It's the world's top buyer of soybeans and purchased roughly 60% of U.S. soybean exports last year.
Tensions between the U.S. and China seem to have eased ahead of the planned trade talks in October as President Donald Trump granted tariff exemptions to many Chinese products and China also said it will exempt U.S. agricultural products and other 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs.
Trump also said earlier this week that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner-than-expected.