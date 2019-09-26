Skip Navigation
Markets

China says it has bought a 'considerable' amount of US agriculture products

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said the U.S. and China are maintaining "close communication" in preparation for the negotiation next month.
  • He confirmed China has resumed its purchase of American farm goods and he said the tariffs on those orders will be exempted. 
  • "China's stance has always been consistent and clear, hoping the U.S. side will meet China half-way," Gao said.
President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

China said it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of trade talks in Washington.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng said in a press conference Thursday the U.S. and China are maintaining "close communication" in preparation for the negotiation next month. He confirmed China has resumed its purchase of American farm goods and he said the tariffs on those orders will be exempted. 

"China's stance has always been consistent and clear, hoping the U.S. side will meet China half-way," Gao said.

China made up $5.9 billion in U.S. farm product exports in 2018, according to the U.S. Census. It's the world's top buyer of soybeans and purchased roughly 60% of U.S. soybean exports last year.

Tensions between the U.S. and China seem to have eased ahead of the planned trade talks in October as President Donald Trump granted tariff exemptions to many Chinese products and China also said it will exempt U.S. agricultural products and other 16 types of U.S. goods from additional tariffs.

Trump also said earlier this week that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner-than-expected.