US futures point to a lower open on Wall Street

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
The latest survey of Chinese businesses by China Beige Book showed debt levels remain on the rise, with bond issuance rising to its highest in the history of the survey.China Economyread more
Marvel's Kevin Feige will be lending his producing talents to a project set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.Entertainmentread more
Austria's most prominent anti-immigration lawmaker looks all set to return to power, not even four months since his premiership ended.Politicsread more
Mario Kart Tour, part of Nintendo's top-selling franchise of go-kart style racing games, launched for iOS and Android on Wednesday. The series has been around for more than...Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Thursday afternoon amid hopes that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.Asia Marketsread more
By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...Health and Scienceread more
India could benefit from a protracted U.S.-China trade war as manufacturers look for alternatives and Washington looks for another partner in Asia.White Houseread more
After suffering an exodus of members, the Grocery Manufacturers Association on Thursday will announce it's changing its name to Consumer Brands Association next year.Food & Beverageread more
At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Thursday morning.
At around 01:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 35 points, indicating a negative open of more than 26 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.
Wall Street ended Wednesday on a higher note after President Trump said that a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner-than-expected. Both countries have engaged on a tit-for-tat tariff war since 2018.
Meanwhile, investors are also monitoring an impeachment inquiry started at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, in relation to a call between the President and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. A transcript from the call, released Wednesday, did not appear to show and explicit quid pro quo by Donald Trump. However, more details of their phone conversation are yet to be released.
On the data front, there will be jobless claims figures out at 08:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, it will also be released the third reading of real GDP (growth domestic product) data from the second quarter of this year.
In corporate news, Carnival and Vail Resorts will be reporting.
Several Fed members will also be making speeches throughout the day, including St Louis Fed President James Bullard at 10:00 a.m. ET.