Whistleblower complaint is out: Officials alleged Trump used power to influence 2020 election

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.

The nine-page document details concerns that the president is "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election." It not only details Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president during which he asked his counterpart to investigate the Biden family, but also alleges administration efforts to suppress records related to their conversation.

The complaint, based on the accounts of more than half a dozen U.S. officials, implicates more than Trump. It calls his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani a "central figure" in the effort. It also says Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved as well."

Trump's actions outlined in the complaint have led House Democrats to accuse him of abusing the powers of his office by trying to get a foreign state to investigate one of his chief political rivals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the chamber would start impeachment proceedings, alleging a "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of integrity of our elections."

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify about the complaint before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Members of congressional intelligence panels had a chance to review the document Wednesday.

Spokespeople for Giuliani and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

The complaint has three main sections: "The 25 July Presidential phone call," "efforts to restrict access to records related to the call" and "ongoing concerns."

Read the complaint here.