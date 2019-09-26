Whistleblower complaint is out: Officials alleged Trump used power to influence 2020 election

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Beyond Meat,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Officials were worried Trump was using his office to solicit...

The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more

Watch: Acting intelligence director speaks about Trump...

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.

Politicsread more

Investors are betting on a Clinton-like market rally if House...

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.

Market Insiderread more

Peloton CEO says IPO 'left something on the table on pricing'

Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.

IPOsread more

US business investment much weaker in the second quarter than...

U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.

Economyread more

Shares of Beyond Meat surge 18% after McDonald's tests its...

McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.

Food & Beverageread more

How one Wells Fargo investment strategist is positioning with...

Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...

Trading Nationread more

Latinos may be the key to future US economic growth, study argues

GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.

Economyread more

Rite Aid jumped about 9% after reporting better-than-expected...

Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.

Health and Scienceread more

Top tech analyst says Apple's 'valuation no longer appears...

A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.

Investingread more

Facebook is the tech giant most likely to be punished in...

As the federal government broadens its antitrust review of big tech companies, Facebook is the Silicon Valley target with the most to fear, say technology executives surveyed...

Technology Executive Councilread more
Politics

Whistleblower complaint is out: Officials alleged Trump used power to influence 2020 election

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • The House releases the redacted whistleblower complaint at the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. 
  • It not only outlines the president's July 25 call with Ukraine's president, but also alleges efforts to suppress records of the conversation.
President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.

The nine-page document details concerns that the president is "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election." It not only details Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president during which he asked his counterpart to investigate the Biden family, but also alleges administration efforts to suppress records related to their conversation.

The complaint, based on the accounts of more than half a dozen U.S. officials, implicates more than Trump. It calls his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani a "central figure" in the effort. It also says Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved as well." 

Trump's actions outlined in the complaint have led House Democrats to accuse him of abusing the powers of his office by trying to get a foreign state to investigate one of his chief political rivals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the chamber would start impeachment proceedings, alleging a "betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of  our national security and betrayal of integrity of our elections." 

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify about the complaint before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. Members of congressional intelligence panels had a chance to review the document Wednesday. 

Spokespeople for Giuliani and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.

The complaint has three main sections: "The 25 July Presidential phone call," "efforts to restrict access to records related to the call" and "ongoing concerns." 

Read the complaint here.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report