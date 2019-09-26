European stocks seen slightly higher amid US-China trade optimism

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
The latest survey of Chinese businesses by China Beige Book showed debt levels remain on the rise, with bond issuance rising to its highest in the history of the survey.China Economyread more
Marvel's Kevin Feige will be lending his producing talents to a project set in a galaxy far, far away, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.Entertainmentread more
Mario Kart Tour, part of Nintendo's top-selling franchise of go-kart style racing games, launched for iOS and Android on Wednesday. The series has been around for more than...Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Thursday afternoon amid hopes that the U.S. and China could strike a deal soon.Asia Marketsread more
By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...Health and Scienceread more
India could benefit from a protracted U.S.-China trade war as manufacturers look for alternatives and Washington looks for another partner in Asia.White Houseread more
After suffering an exodus of members, the Grocery Manufacturers Association on Thursday will announce it's changing its name to Consumer Brands Association next year.Food & Beverageread more
At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said the company's public policy team is working on proposed regulations around facial recognition, a fledgling technology that has...Technologyread more
European stocks are set to open slightly higher on Thursday amid hopes that the U.S. and China will be able to resolve their protracted trade battle.
Britain's FTSE is seen rising 4 points to 7,287, Germany's DAX up by 9 points at 12,239, and France's CAC up 8 points at 5,584, according to IG index data.
Traders are monitoring the latest global trade developments after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a deal to end the standoff between the two countries could happen sooner than expected.
The world's two largest economies have slapped import duties on billions of dollars' worth of each other's goods in a tariff war that began early last year.
Fears of heightened political uncertainty remain however, amid an impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats into the U.S. leader. The White House on Wednesday released a rough transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which sparked the impeachment bid.
In Asia, stocks were mostly higher on the back of trade optimism. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares excluding Japan rose over 0.1%.
Back in Europe, Brexit continued to weigh on investors' minds, after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stuck by his view that the country's Supreme Court was wrong to rule his suspension of Parliament unlawful.
Britain's leader also challenged the opposition Labour Party to oust him in a vote of no confidence and trigger an early election. Sterling was up around 0.2% versus the dollar, trading at $1.2377.
In terms of data, U.K. automotive manufacturing figures for August showed that domestic car production rose for the first time in 15 months. Investors will also watch out for German consumer sentiment and U.S. second-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) numbers later in the day.