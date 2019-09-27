Apple just released an iPhone update that fixes a security flaw with downloadable keyboards

The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, CNBC's source says.Marketsread more
Apple on Friday released a new version of its iPhone operating system, iOS, that fixes many bugs that cropped up when iOS 13 was released earlier this month.
The update fixes a security issue with the way iPhones handle keyboards not made by Apple. "Apple has discovered a bug in iOS 13 and iPadOS that can result in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if you haven't approved this access," Apple said in a security advisory earlier this week.
Friday's update also fixes issues related to iPhone restoring, battery drain, Siri, Safari search, and Reminders sync, according to Apple's release notes.
Anyone with an iPhone released in 2015 or later can download iOS 13.1.1 in the Settings app.
The update comes after Apple accelerated the release of iOS 13.1, a minor release designed to remove bugs, a week earlier than previously announced, a break from the way Apple handled releases in previous years.
Here's the full iOS 13.1.1 change log:
