Cramer: Trump 'would be doing our investors a favor' if he cut off US investments in China

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday he would support President Donald Trump blocking U.S. investments in China.
The idea reportedly under consideration at the White House could include blocking all U.S. financial investments in Chinese companies as the two nations are planning next month to restart high-level talks aimed at ending their trade war.
"We choke off the supply and we stop funding their nonsense," Cramer tweeted, shortly after Bloomberg first started reporting the Trump administration's deliberations. "Most of these deals lose money for people anyway," added Cramer.
Cramer was responding to a tweet from his CNBC colleague Carl Quintanilla who pointed out that the "Mad Money" host and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban have been floating the notion of halting the money flow to China for a while now.
In one more tweet, Cramer said, "Now I know many of you believe that if we cut off Chinese IPOs it would hurt the market. But it is a point of pain for the the main stream media's 'invincible Chinese''" narrative, not really what would happen.