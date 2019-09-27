White House deliberates block on all US investments in China

A near-record number of consumers in September cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.Marketsread more
The White House is weighing a block on all U.S. investments in China, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
The discussion is in its preliminary stages and nothing has been decided, the source said. There's also no time frame for their implementation, the source added. This discussion includes blocking all U.S. investment in Chinese companies, the source told CNBC.
Restricting investments in Chinese entities would be meant to protect U.S. investors from excessive risk due to lack of regulatory supervision, the source said.
The deliberations come as the U.S. looks for additional levers of influence in trade talks, which resume on Oct. 10 in Washington. Both countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods.
Bloomberg News first reported earlier on Friday that Trump administration officials are considering ways to limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China, including delisting Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and putting a limit on U.S. government pension funds' exposure to the Chinese market.
Shares of Alibaba, Baidu and other Chinese companies plunged following the news. China's yuan weakened to 7.15 against the dollar on the report.
The White House declined to comment.