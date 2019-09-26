China trade talks set to resume Oct. 10

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are set to resume Oct. 10-11 in Washington, D.C., three people close to the talks told CNBC on Thursday.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, one of the people told CNBC.

Liu visited Washington this spring sporting the title "special envoy," empowering him to negotiate on behalf of President Xi Jinping and pledge to buy American soybeans in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

But Liu was stripped of that title on a subsequent trip, after hardliners within the Communist Party balked at some of the concessions to which he had agreed.

The White House, the Treasury Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment before publication.

Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next month.