Trump tells UN he will not accept a 'bad' trade deal with China

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will not accept a "bad deal" in trade talks with China as the world's two largest economies renew their push to end an escalating trade war.

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the president struck an optimistic tone about reaching agreements with Beijing and other major trading partners. While slamming China for what he called unfair trade practices, Trump appeared to downplay the importance of quickly striking a deal.

"Hopefully we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries. But as I have made very clear I will not accept a bad deal for the American people," Trump said, prompting no reaction from the Chinese delegation watching.

Major U.S. stock indexes popped on Tuesday amid new optimism about the U.S. and China ending an economic conflict that has led to tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in goods. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected high-level trade talks with Beijing to resume in two weeks.