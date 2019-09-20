Trump says he doesn't need a trade deal with China before the 2020 election

President Donald Trump on Friday said he doesn't think he needs to strike a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential election.

"No, I don't think I need it before the election," Trump told CNBC's Eamon Javers during a news conference at the White House alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I think people know that we're doing a great job," Trump said referencing his administration's work on the economy and the military. "China's being affected very badly. We're not, we're not being affected," he said.

His relationship Chinese President Xi Jinping is strong, Trump added, but "we have, right now, a little spat."

Trump also said he didn't want a "partial deal" with Beijing, moving away from his suggestion last week that he would consider an "interim deal."

"We're looking for a complete deal. I'm not looking for a partial deal," Trump said.