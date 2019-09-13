China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of trade talks

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US–China trade war optimism? Big companies are not buying it

Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of...

China plans to exclude American farm goods including soybeans from tariffs, the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.

Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs just dramatically cut its outlook for Apple,...

Marketsread more

Trump says he would consider an interim trade deal with China

Trump says he would still prefer a full agreement with China as a trade war between the world's two largest economies drags on.

Politicsread more

Two-thirds of top US exec say Trump will be reelected in 2020,...

More than two-thirds of chief financial officers at big U.S. corporations think Donald Trump will be reelected President of the United States in 2020. One potential reason: A...

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more

Blackstone strategist says markets may be underestimating trade...

"The markets are really pricing in Goldilocks: they're pricing in more Fed cuts and some sort of positive resolution to trade," says Joseph Zidle, Blackstone's chief...

World Marketsread more

WeWork plans Nasdaq listing and curbs its CEO's voting power

WeWork owner The We Company said it plans to list its stock on the Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of founder and...

Financeread more

US-listed Chinese companies are on a financing tear

Chinese companies listed in New York are increasingly tapping convertible bonds and other financial mechanisms to quickly raise capital.

World Marketsread more

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn to leave New York for Florida

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is moving his office, more than half of his staff and himself to Florida early next year, people familiar with the plan.

Financeread more

'No strategy,' 'haphazard': Democrats pile on Trump over China...

The 10 Democratic candidates in the Houston debate portrayed Trump as impulsive with little plan to win a trade war with China.

2020 Electionsread more

China's new digital currency could trigger worldwide use of the...

China's plans for a digital currency could serve as a "foundation" for the yuan's internationalization, allowing it to be distributed across the globe, says Circle's Jeremy...

Cryptocurrencyread more

Here's what happened in the US stock market over crazy 24 hours

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.

Marketsread more
Markets

China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of trade talks

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it will exempt U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from additional tariffs.
  • These farm goods add to 16 types of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs.
  • The exemption will be valid for a year through to September 16, 2020.
  • China said it welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to delay tariffs by two weeks.
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting during the G20 Summit on June 29, 2019 in Osaka, Japan.
China News Service | Getty Images

China plans to exclude American farm goods, including soybeans, from tariffs in the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Friday China welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to delay tariffs by two weeks and said it will exempt U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from additional tariffs.

These farm goods add to 16 types of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs.The exemption will be valid for a year through to September 16, 2020.

The move came after Trump said Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China, even though he would not prefer it.

China's agriculture buying has been a sticking point in the trade battle as Trump has repeatedly accused China of not following through on its promises. China said Thursday that domestic firms have started making inquires about prices on U.S. soybeans and pork. Chinese importers reportedly bought a total of 600,000 metric tons of soybeans from U.S. Pacific Northwest export terminals from October to December.

Next Article
Key Points
  • Some 65% of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over the next six months, according to the latest quarterly CNBC Global CFO Council survey released Friday.
  • Zero respondents said trade policy would be positive for their business.
  • The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $5 trillion in market value across a wide variety of sectors.