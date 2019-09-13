China adds US agricultural products to tariff exemptions ahead of trade talks

Top executives do not think the U.S.-China trade war will be resolved soon. Sixty-five percent of U.S. CFOs think U.S. trade policy will be negative for their businesses over...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
China plans to exclude American farm goods, including soybeans, from tariffs in the latest move to ease trade tensions before the two countries restart trade talks next month.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Friday China welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to delay tariffs by two weeks and said it will exempt U.S. agricultural products such as soybeans and pork from additional tariffs.
These farm goods add to 16 types of U.S. products that will be exempt from tariffs.The exemption will be valid for a year through to September 16, 2020.
The move came after Trump said Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China, even though he would not prefer it.
China's agriculture buying has been a sticking point in the trade battle as Trump has repeatedly accused China of not following through on its promises. China said Thursday that domestic firms have started making inquires about prices on U.S. soybeans and pork. Chinese importers reportedly bought a total of 600,000 metric tons of soybeans from U.S. Pacific Northwest export terminals from October to December.