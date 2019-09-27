Alibaba, other Chinese stocks drop on report White House considering China investment limits

A near-record number of consumers in September cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.Marketsread more
Bloomberg News reported Friday that Trump administration officials are weighing delisting Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and putting a limit on U.S. government pension funds' exposure to the Chinese market.
Alibaba shares slipped 5% on the report. Baidu and JD.com also fell. Those shares all trade on Nasdaq.
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF dropped 1% in a sudden move. The ETF's biggest holdings are China Construction Bank and Tencent holdings.
Chinese currency yuan weakened to 7.15 against the dollar on the news.
The move would come as the U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks on Oct. 10 in Washington after both countries slapped billions of dollars of tariffs on each other's goods. Delisting Chinese companies would affect billions of dollars in investment pegged to major indexes, just as the Chinese government is taking steps to increase foreign access to its markets.
A White House spokesperson declined to comment.
The exact detail has not been worked out yet and the plan is subject to President Donald Trump's approval, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Trump had greenlit the discussion, the report said.
Sources told CNBC's Eamon Javers that the White House could include a block on all U.S. investments in China and the goal is to protect American investors. No decisions have been made and it's nowhere near complete, the sources said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
— Click here to read the original Bloomberg News story.