Google will open a cloud hub in Poland as European growth outpaces rest of world

Google announced Friday it will open a new cloud hub in Poland as the tech giant seizes on growing sales across Europe.

The announcement underscores Google Cloud's ambitions to expand its cloud infrastructure across the European region. In an interview with CNBC Thursday, Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said Europe is a "big area of focus" for the business.

"We're actually growing faster in terms of people, customers, revenue here than in any other part of the world," Kurian said.