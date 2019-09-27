Wealthy households keep 27% of their assets in cash. A new checking account aims to help you make the most of it

If you want to know where the wealthy prefer to put their money, you might be surprised to find out it's in cash.

A Capgemini report found that cash surpassed equities for high-net-worth individuals as their No. 1 asset class in the first quarter of 2019. The reason: market uncertainty.

In North America, those wealthy investors had 27.1% of their assets in cash while 26.3% was in equities.

Today, a cash management platform company named MaxMyInterest is launching a new checking account to help both individual investors and financial advisors make the most of the interest earned on that money.

Called Max Checking, the account offers 1% annual percentage yield. In addition, the feature also provides a debit card with free ATM access internationally. The account, which was created with Radius Bank, also comes with no fees or monthly minimum balance.

The checking feature works with MaxMyInterest's existing cash management product, which works to help consumers supplement the bank accounts they already have with online savings accounts that will get them a higher yield.

More from Personal Finance:

New accounts aim to help you beat inflation. But there's a catch

Choosing between a savings and money market account

Here's what the Fed's interest rate cut means for your wallet

It works to regularly monitor interest and automatically reallocate your cash so that you're always earning the most interest possible, according to MaxMyInterest CEO Gary Zimmerman. Today, that's as much as 2.28% APY.

Notably, MaxMyInterest never touches any money because it's not a custodian or an intermediary. Instead, a customer's money stays in their bank accounts that they hold in their own name.

"Max sort of functions like an air traffic control tower looking over your bank accounts and monitoring rates and telling your banks when to send money between one another," Zimmerman said.

The new checking feature is aimed at expanding MaxMyInterest's reach. Previously, consumers had to have accounts at one of the 20 large financial institutions with which the company was working.

With Max Checking, the company can now link to any combination of checking, savings and brokerage accounts.

In addition to higher rates, the company also offers higher levels of FDIC protection, according to Zimmerman. That can be as high as up to $2 million per individual or $8 million per couple.