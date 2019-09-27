Sony and Disney reach deal to continue Spider-Man movie partnership

Skip Navigation
Consumers are really starting to worry about the trade war

A near record number of consumers in September cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.

Markets

Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as...

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.

Banks

Oil slides after Iran claims US offered to remove sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.

Markets

New orders for key US-made capital goods unexpectedly drop in...

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...

Economy

Trump says Iran wanted sanctions lifted, but he said 'NO!'

Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.

Markets

Cramer: New Wells Fargo CEO had turned down the job, but then...

The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.

Investing

Fed's Quarles says economy is 'solid' despite uncertainty around...

The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.

The Fed

Prosecutors agree to pause in subpoena for Trump tax returns

Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.

Politics

Madewell faces competition in crowded denim space and growing...

If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.

Retail

Boeing CEO to testify at House hearing on 737 Max crashes on Oct....

Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Aerospace & Defense

Sandberg in talks to testify on Facebook's cryptocurrency as soon...

Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.

Technology

Micron shares drop as trade war diminishes its sales to Huawei

Micron said on Thursday that sales to Huawei "were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated" before the trade war with China.

Technology
Entertainment

Sony and Disney reach deal to continue Spider-Man movie partnership

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Sony

Sony and Walt Disney announced on Friday that Marvel Studios led by President Kevin Feige will produce a third film in Spider Man: Homecoming series. The film will star Tom Holland and is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.