Sony and Disney reach deal to continue Spider-Man movie partnership

A near record number of consumers in September cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.Marketsread more
Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday that the U.S. offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for negotiations.Marketsread more
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.2% in August after surging 2.0% in the prior...Economyread more
Trump on Friday denied the claim that the United States had offered to remove sanctions on Iran in exchange to begin negotiations.Marketsread more
The scandal-ridden bank says Scharf will assume the chief executive role, effective Oct. 21, ending months of searching for a new leader.Investingread more
The U.S. economy is doing well even as worries over the country's trade policy are hurting business investment, a top Fed official says.The Fedread more
Prosecutors will hold off enforcing the subpoena until two business days after the judge rules on whether to dismiss the case or by Oct. 7 — whichever comes sooner.Politicsread more
If Madewell goes public in 2019, it would join denim companies Levi Strauss and Kontoor Brands, which includes Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic.Retailread more
Boeing's CEO will testify before a House committee next month on the 737 Max, which has been grounded since two fatal crashes killed 346 people.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Lawmakers have been skeptical of Facebook's plans to create a new cryptocurrency in the wake of privacy scandals.Technologyread more
Sony and Walt Disney announced on Friday that Marvel Studios led by President Kevin Feige will produce a third film in Spider Man: Homecoming series. The film will star Tom Holland and is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.