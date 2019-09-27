Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wells Fargo, Micron Technology, Delta, Apple & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be representing the delegation from Beijing, sources told CNBC.Politicsread more
Meal delivery service DoorDash said there was a data breach and information related to 4.9 million customers, delivery executives and restaurants may have been leaked.Cybersecurityread more
Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon,takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
Canada has been caught between its two largest trading partners as the U.S. and China remain locked in a trade war that's lasted more than a year.World Politicsread more
Japan Airlines has introduced a new feature on its booking system to tell passengers where young children will be seated during their flight.Airlinesread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures indicate a nearly 100-point advance for the Dow at Friday's open on Wall Street.Marketsread more
Amid regional tensions, China is quickly becoming a major arms dealer, supplementing its existing position as a top defense spender.Defenseread more
The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump could turn into a big risk for House Democrats, especially if it gets drawn out, experts told CNBC.Politicsread more
GM has reinstated health care for its striking 48,000 United Auto Workers members as the two sides continue negotiations to reach a tentative deal to end the work stoppage,...Autosread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Wells Fargo – Wells Fargo named Bank of New York Mellon CEO Charles Scharf as CEO, effective October 21. Wells Fargo has been without a permanent CEO since Tim Sloan left the bank earlier this year. BNY Mellon named CFO Thomas Gibbons as its interim CEO.
Micron Technology – Micron reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, beating the 49 cents a share consensus estimate. The chipmaker's revenue beat forecasts, as well. Micron's projected current-quarter earnings came in largely below Wall Street targets, however, with the company saying it was "mindful" of economic and trade uncertainty.
Delta Air Lines – Delta will buy a 20% stake in Latam Airlines for $1.9 billion in cash and debt. The investment in South America's biggest airline is Delta's largest since its merger with Northwest Airlines in 2008.
Las Vegas Sands – Las Vegas Sands has been added to the S&P 500, effective October 3. The casino operator's stock will replace Nektar Therapeutics in the benchmark index, with Nektar moving to the S&IP Midcap 400.
Apple – Apple is reportedly planning to bring feature-length films to movie theaters, ahead of their release on the new Apple TV+ streaming service. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple is reaching out to movie theater chains and also hired former IMAX executive Greg Foster as a consultant for this effort.
Toyota Motor – Toyota will raise its stake in fellow Japanese automaker Subaru to 20% from about 17%. Its investment is worth about $650 million, with Subaru planning to reciprocate by taking a stake in Toyota of approximately the same value.
Peloton – The fitness bicycle maker's stock remains on watch, after falling 11% in its Wall Street debut Thursday. That was the second-largest first-day drop for a so-called "unicorn" IPO this year, with only SmileDirectClub taking a bigger first-day tumble.
Vail Resorts – Vail lost $2.22 per share for its fiscal fourth quarter, smaller than the $2.53 per share loss anticipated by Wall Street. The resort operator's revenue came in above estimates, however, and the company said it is seeing strong season pass sales for the upcoming ski season.
Marathon Petroleum – CEO Gary Heminger is under fire, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that large shareholders Paul Foster and Jeff Stevens are calling for Heminger's ouster. The two are also backing a proposal by Elliott Management to split the company into three separate units. In response, Marathon issued a statement saying the board supports Heminger.
General Motors – GM and the United Auto Workers may need more than a week to reach a tentative contract agreement, according to the Detroit Free Press. The strike by GM workers enters its 12th day today.
Box – Box was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at JPMorgan Chase, which cited valuation and intensifying competition for the cloud software company.
Lyft – The ride-sharing service's stock was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Wells Fargo, based partly on its view that revenue per active rider will grow faster than expected.