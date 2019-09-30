Companies could flock to list in Hong Kong if the US blocks investments in China

The New York Stock Exchange building is seen adorned with banners on September 19, 2014 as Chinese giant Alibaba makes its Wall Street debut.

Companies could flock to list in Hong Kong or Chinese domestic markets if the U.S. places restrictions on investments in China, according to analysts.

The White House is reportedly considering some curbs on U.S. investments in China, amid the prolonged trade dispute between the two countries. That includes delisting Chinese stocks in the United States, and limiting investments of government pension funds in the Chinese market.

If that comes to pass, it could affect not just the Chinese, but also U.S. markets, said EY's Ringo Choi, Asia Pacific IPO leader.

"It would ... hurt everyone," he said. "But if they did do that, I think a lot of companies will come to Hong Kong, plus list in domestic markets like STAR board." Choi was referring to China's Nasdaq-style tech board that was launched in July — named the Science and Technology Innovation Board, or "STAR Market."

U.S. stocks dropped on Friday after the reports. Shares of Alibaba, Baidu and other Chinese companies listed in the U.S. plunged following the news.