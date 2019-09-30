Kyle Bass says investments in Chinese firms are not safe: 'Imagine what kind of fraud is behind these companies'

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

This year's disappointing IPO class is causing a 'reckoning'...

The disappointing IPO season has led some to question the lofty valuations of late-stage private companies ahead of their public debuts.

Technologyread more

McConnell: 'I would have no choice but to take it up' if House...

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Senate rules would mean he would have to take up impeachment if the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more

WeWork pulls IPO filing

WeWork has announced it will withdraw its S-1 filing as it seeks to postpone its highly anticipated initial public offering.

Technologyread more

Trump asks if Schiff should face 'arrest for treason' over...

In a hearing last week, Schiff delivered a self-described "parody" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president using mobster-like language.

Politicsread more

McConnell to Trump: China trade war has been 'very tough'...

"I hope we can get a conclusion to this sometime soon because Rural America really needs it," says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Politicsread more

California governor signs law allowing college athletes to get...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday allowing college athletes to get paid for endorsement deals — a move that defied collegiate athletic leaders who say the...

Sportsread more

GOP Congressman blasts Trump's 'civil war' tweet as 'beyond...

GOP. Rep. Adam Kinzinger blasted President Trump's tweet warning of a 'civil war like-fracture' if Trump were to face impeachment charges, calling it 'beyond repugnant' the...

Politicsread more

Kyle Bass says investments in Chinese firms are not safe

Chinese companies do not deserve to be listed on the U.S. stock exchange if they don't adhere to the same standards as every American company, said Kyle Bass.

Marketsread more

Peter Navarro: Reports that US would restrict Chinese companies...

Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro says recent reports that the U.S. is considering restrictions on Chinese companies are inaccurate.

Marketsread more

CVS suspends sales of Zantac brand and generic heartburn drug...

CVS said it will discontinue sales the popular Zantac heartburn treatment and its own generic ranitidine products from its pharmacies after traces of a known carcinogen were...

Retailread more

Cashin: Wall Street more focused on US-China trade than Trump...

"The weekend talk shows were consumed with the impeachment deal and it doesn't seem to have a major market impact," says the longtime trader.

Marketsread more

GM strike highlights how shift to electric cars puts future auto...

Electric vehicles are upending the auto industry, saving some jobs as factories are retooled to build zero-emission vehicles but costing many times more in the long run. It's...

Autosread more
Markets

Kyle Bass says investments in Chinese firms are not safe: 'Imagine what kind of fraud is behind these companies'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Hedge fund manager and Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass said the U.S. needs to crack down on the "insane" nature of U.S.-China business standards.
  • "Imagine what kind of fraud is behind these companies," Bass said Monday.
  • About $2 trillion worth of Chinese entities are listed in the U.S., and about $1 trillion of U.S. capital is estimated to be moving into China by 2021.
VIDEO6:1606:16
Kyle Bass: Chinese should adhere to US law to raise money here
Squawk on the Street

Chinese companies do not deserve to be listed on the U.S. stock exchange if they don't adhere to the same standards as every American company, said hedge fund manager and Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass.

With about $1 trillion of U.S. capital moving into China by 2021 and around $2 trillion worth of Chinese entities listed in the U.S., Bass said the U.S. needs to crack down on the "insane" nature of U.S.-China business standards.

"Imagine what kind of fraud is behind these companies," Bass told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Monday. "All of the U.S. money that goes into Chinese companies, it goes into companies that don't operate under a rule of law."

In the latest development of the U.S.-China trade war, reports on Friday said the White House is weighing some restrictions on U.S. investments in China. The discussion includes delisting Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and preventing U.S. government pension funds from investing in the Chinese market.

U.S. trade representative Peter Navarro told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that the reports were "fake news" on Monday. And over the weekend, a Treasury spokeswoman said "the administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time."

"Forget about delisting we should deregister these companies," said Bass.

China signed a memorandum with the U.S. in 2013 that exempts Chinese companies from submitting to U.S. audits and Dodd Frank laws, which Bass said should immediately be corrected.

Bass, known on Wall Street for his bets against subprime mortgages during the 2008 financial crisis, is also a noted China bear.

"This doesn't have anything to do with imposing pain on anyone," said Bass. "Lets raise Chinese companies' standards up to ours just so that U.S. investors are protected in the long run."

Bass praised Marco Rubio's "Equitable Act" which contemplates a delisting Chinese companies if they can't adhere to U.S. audit standards.

Bass also said on Monday a U.S.-China trade pact short of real reform would be the "dumbest deal Trump has ever done."

Next Article
Key Points
  • The Trump administration needs to ensure a potential trade deal with China includes intellectual property protections, says hedge fund manager Kyle Bass.
  • Trump's focus shouldn't be on whether or not soybeans are purchased, says the longtime China critic.
  • "Any president of the United States can get the Chinese to buy food from the U.S.," says Bass.