Are you an insurance pro? Test your knowledge and boost your skills by taking this quiz

Risks in life—like death and taxes—can't be avoided. No matter how meticulously one plans, unexpected events are a part of life. However, the sting of accidents, fire, theft, can be mitigated with insurance, one of the most common ways to avoid financial risk.

Take this quiz to see how much you know about insurance. Even if you have a high tolerance for risk, it's better to know what's at stake and how insurance can protect you and your family so that you're free to enjoy life to its fullest.