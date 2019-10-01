Asia stocks set to trade mixed; Australia's rate decision ahead

Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.Retailread more
Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed on Tuesday, with Australia's central bank set to announce its rate decision.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,885 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,870. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,755.84.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,687.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,688.30.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday, with expectations that the central bank could cut interest rates.
"We expect the RBA to cut the cash rate by 25 (basis points) to 0.75% today," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note. "This reflects our view that an underperforming economy requires more policy support."
Ahead of that decision, the Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6750 following a slip from levels above $0.678 seen last week.
A poll of business confidence in Japan is also expected to be released on Tuesday, with the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey for the third quarter set to be out at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.05 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108.0 in the previous session.
Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Tuesday for holidays.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.58 points to close at 26,916.83 while the S&P 500 endedS its trading day on Wall Street 0.5% higher at 2,976.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% to 7,999.34.
Shares of Apple suppliers in the region could see a boost on Tuesday, after the Cupertino-based tech giant's stock jumped 2.4% overnight on the back of a price-target increase by an analyst at J.P. Morgan.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 99.377 after rising from levels below 99.2 yesterday.
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.