Dow drops to start Q4, but there's a historical case to remain bullish on stocks in final trading quarter

Recession red flags are weighing on the stock market, and if you go back a year, fourth quarter 2018 was a painful one for investors. But there is at least one historical reason to remain positive on stocks as the year's final quarter starts: It's been the quarter with the highest average gains over the past decade.

The S&P 500 Index has averaged a 4% gain in the final three months of the year over the past decade, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a market data analysis platform. The S&P 500 had traded positively 80% of the time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had added 5% in fourth quarters over the past 10 years, trading positive 80% of the time.

That excludes the fourth quarter 2018, when stocks were battered and made the biggest contribution to a year in which stocks posted their worst performance in a decade. The S&P 500 and Dow plunged 13.97% and 11.8% in Q4 2018, respectively, their worst performances since 2011. The Nasdaq plunged 17.5% in the period, its biggest quarterly fall since 2008. All three indexes posted losses of near-9% in December 2018 alone.

Volatility is back, with the third quarter a bumpy three-month stretch for stocks, and October has historically been a high point for the VIX volatility index.

But the market has proved to be, in the least, resilient, closing out the third quarter with a slight gain. The S&P 500 and Dow added a little over 1% each. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped a bit lower, falling just short of the break-even level. And that's in spite of the fact September has historically been a bad one for stocks.

For the year, the S&P is up 19%, its best performance through the first three quarters of a calendar year since 1997.