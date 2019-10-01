US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

In his opening address at the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party's rule, Xi Jinping says no force can sway China's development.China Politicsread more
The European Union's next chief of trade policy said the United States is not yet "in a position" to engage on proposals to end aircraft subsidies.Traderead more
The U.S. also has to re-look the way it's engaging with China to address its complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University.Politicsread more
Demonstrators march through the streets of Hong Kong as China celebrates its National Day.China Politicsread more
Coresight Research said Tuesday it's calling for a 4% increase in U.S. retail sales this November and December, which isn't as robust as some estimates already out there.Retailread more
Credit Suisse on Tuesday cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam in an internal investigation into the botched surveillance of the bank's former wealth management head Iqbal...Banksread more
Stocks in Asia closed higher on Tuesday, with Australia's central bank cutting its cash rate to a new record low.Asia Marketsread more
October has historically been the most volatile month as the VIX, an index that measures investors' fear, tends to peak in the month.Marketsread more
Forever 21 on Sunday night announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to close nearly 200 locations across the U.S.Retailread more
Pompeo had previously dodged questions about the July call, NBC News reports.Politicsread more
McClellan says former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb had tried over the last couple of years to put a more "aggressive regulatory structure in place" for use of e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. stock index futures were trading higher on Tuesday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 93 points, indicating a positive open of almost 105 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also higher.
Wall Street ended higher on Monday on the back of renewed optimism in U.S.-China trade talks. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury said the White House "is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time." This lifted some earlier fears after reports last week that the U.S. has been looking at restricting U.S. investments in China.
Trade delegations from China and the U.S. are set to resume trade talks next week.
Furthermore, traders are looking to hear from the World Trade Organization. The institution is set to decide on an aircraft subsidies dispute that could allow the U.S. to impose tariffs on Europe.
On the data front, manufacturing PMIs will be released at 09:45 a.m. ET; construction spending figures will be out at 1000 a.m. ET as well as the Dallas Fed services numbers.
On the earnings front, Stich Fix is set to report after the bell.
There are a number of Fed speeches, including St Louis Fed President James Bullard at 09:15 a.m. ET.