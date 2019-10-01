US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures were trading higher on Tuesday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 93 points, indicating a positive open of almost 105 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also higher.

Wall Street ended higher on Monday on the back of renewed optimism in U.S.-China trade talks. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Treasury said the White House "is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time." This lifted some earlier fears after reports last week that the U.S. has been looking at restricting U.S. investments in China.

Trade delegations from China and the U.S. are set to resume trade talks next week.

Furthermore, traders are looking to hear from the World Trade Organization. The institution is set to decide on an aircraft subsidies dispute that could allow the U.S. to impose tariffs on Europe.

On the data front, manufacturing PMIs will be released at 09:45 a.m. ET; construction spending figures will be out at 1000 a.m. ET as well as the Dallas Fed services numbers.

On the earnings front, Stich Fix is set to report after the bell.

There are a number of Fed speeches, including St Louis Fed President James Bullard at 09:15 a.m. ET.