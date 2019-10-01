Trump targets 'pathetic' Federal Reserve after worst manufacturing reading in a decade

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US manufacturing survey shows worst reading in a decade

A monthly gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed its worst reading in more than 10 years in September as exports dived.

Marketsread more

Trump targets 'pathetic' Fed after worst manufacturing reading in...

"They are their own worst enemies," Trump wrote of the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell after a weak manufacturing index reading.

Politicsread more

Schwab is eliminating commissions for online trading in US stocks...

Shares of Schwab fell 7% in response to the move. Competitor TD Ameritrade lost 20%, its worst day since 2006.

Marketsread more

Dow drops 200 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10...

Stocks gave back initial gains as disappointing manufacturing data stoked worries over the U.S. economy.

US Marketsread more

UPS wins first broad FAA approval for drone delivery

The approval is a milestone in commercial drone delivery, with companies including Amazon, Uber and Google parent Alphabet racing to add unmanned aircraft to their fleets.

Transportationread more

E-cigarette sales slowing, led by Juul, amid negative headlines

E-cigarette sales volume rose 38.1% in the four-week period ended Sep. 21, compared with 48.1% growth in the 12-week period, according to Nielsen.

Health and Scienceread more

Zuckerberg blasts Warren's plan to break up Facebook, says it's...

In audio published by The Verge from two July meetings with employees, Zuckerberg addressed the potential for a breakup of Facebook.

Technologyread more

Pompeo rips Dem attempts to 'bully' State officials over...

On Friday, leaders from three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which was formally announced by...

Politicsread more

Trump's approval rating drops to new low, but most still oppose...

Just 37% approve of President Trump's handling of his job, the lowest level of his presidency.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Over a quarter of millennials are keeping a financial secret from...

One-third of millennials would consider breaking up with their partner because of a financial secret, such as hidden debt or a bad credit score. Yet, a quarter of those polled...

Personal Financeread more

McDonald's slides after JP Morgan analyst says chain's earnings...

McDonald's shares slid more 2% on Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan raised concern about the fast-food chain's third-quarter results.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders campaign says it raised $25.3 million in the third...

Bernie Sanders' $25.3 million haul in the third quarter is the biggest for a Democratic presidential candidate so far in the 2020 primary.

2020 Electionsread more
Politics

Trump targets 'pathetic' Federal Reserve after worst manufacturing reading in a decade

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump again criticizes the Federal Reserve after a poor reading of U.S. manufacturing activity. 
  • He says the central bank does not have a "clue" and calls it "pathetic." 
  • Trump has repeatedly blamed the Fed as concerns grow about a slowing U.S. economy. 
President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House in Washington, September 27, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump again attacked the Federal Reserve on Tuesday after the weakest U.S. manufacturing reading in 10 years.

In a tweet, the president wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank "have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected." He argued the Fed has set interest rates "too high." 

"They are their own worst enemies, they don't have a clue," he wrote. "Pathetic!" 

As his trade war with China rages on, Trump has repeatedly blamed the Fed's interest rate policy for concerns about a slowing U.S. economy. He has contended the central bank has not moved quickly enough to ease monetary policy — though the Fed has cut its benchmark funds rate twice this year.

His tweet comes after the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing reading fell to 47.8 in September, down from 49.1 in August. A reading below 50 shows a manufacturing contraction. 

VIDEO4:5804:58
Manufacturing is contracting around the world, says strategist
Squawk on the Street

The poor economic data contributed to major U.S. stock indexes sliding on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of global currencies, has climbed more than 3% this year and sits near its highest level since mid-2017. A stronger dollar relative to global currencies is generally expected to reduce exports and increase imports. 

While exchange rates may have contributed to the drag on manufacturing in September, trade also did, according to ISM.

"Global trade remains the most significant issue as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019. Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee. 

Trump has repeatedly downplayed any concerns about a looming American recession. He has also contended his trade conflict with the second largest economy in the world will not harm businesses or consumers — despite indications that it has already started to hurt some companies. 

Seeing concerns about a flagging economy as a ploy to discredit him before the 2020 election, Trump has claimed the central bank bears the blame for any slowdown rather than his own policies.﻿

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.