Trump targets 'pathetic' Federal Reserve after worst manufacturing reading in a decade

President Donald Trump speaks at the Hispanic Heritage Month reception at the White House in Washington, September 27, 2019.

President Donald Trump again attacked the Federal Reserve on Tuesday after the weakest U.S. manufacturing reading in 10 years.

In a tweet, the president wrote Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank "have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected." He argued the Fed has set interest rates "too high."

"They are their own worst enemies, they don't have a clue," he wrote. "Pathetic!"

As his trade war with China rages on, Trump has repeatedly blamed the Fed's interest rate policy for concerns about a slowing U.S. economy. He has contended the central bank has not moved quickly enough to ease monetary policy — though the Fed has cut its benchmark funds rate twice this year.

His tweet comes after the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing reading fell to 47.8 in September, down from 49.1 in August. A reading below 50 shows a manufacturing contraction.