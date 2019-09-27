Consumers are really starting to worry about the trade war

Scharf, chairman and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, takes over at Wells Fargo as CEO and president on Oct. 21.Banksread more
The University of Michigan's Surveys of Consumers showed in September a near record number of consumers cited trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.
"Trade policies have had the greatest negative impact on consumers, with a near record one-third of all consumers negatively mentioning trade policies in September when asked to explain in their own words the factors underlying their economic expectations," Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers' chief economist, said in a statement.
The result came as the U.S. and China are slated to resume trade talks on Oct. 10 in Washington. Tensions have somewhat eased ahead of the negotiation as China confirmed the country had purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork products. President Donald Trump had also delayed some of the tariffs by two weeks at China's request.
Still, the two economic superpowers still have many structural issues they have yet to sort out. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro previously said these issues include cyber intrusion into U.S. business networks, forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft and currency manipulation.
An index for consumer confidence rose to 93.2 in September from 89.8 in August, according to the University of Michigan.
"Despite the high levels of confidence, consumers have also expressed rising levels of economic uncertainty," Curtin said. "Some of these concerns are rooted in partisanship, some due to conditions in the global economy (Brexit, Iran, Saudi Arabia, China), and some are tied to domestic economic policies."